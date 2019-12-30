Two goals in 1 minute, 37 seconds were the difference Sunday between the Wild and Islanders.

But the back-to-back tallies didn’t come from a Wild offense that’s been rolling of late.

– just the third home regulation loss for the Wild this season.

Winger Matt Martin one-timed a backhand pass from linemate Leo Komarov in at 6 minutes, 1 second of the third period after the Islanders tied it at 1 at 4:24 on a shot from defenseman Ryan Pulock that squirted through goalie Devan Dubnyk after it looked like he had the puck smothered.

– a shot by winger Tom Kuhnhackl that bounced off the post and into the net.

This quick response by the Islanders came after the Wild appeared to be in cruise control after opening the scoring 15:43 into the first period when winger Ryan Donato shoveled in a loose puck in the crease. His five goals since Dec.7 are the second-most on the team in that span.

Defenseman Ryan Suter earned the primary assist on the play to maintain a point-per-game pace over the last nine. Center Joel Eriksson Ek also assisted on Donato’s goal to stretch his point streak to three games, tied for the longest of his career.

Neither team converted on the power play, with the Wild 0-for-3 and New York 0-for-2.

Dubnyk finished with 25 saves. Semyon Varlamov also had 25.