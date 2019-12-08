A 26-year-old east-central Minnesota woman has been convicted of killing her 2-month-old by forcefully throwing the boy down in his crib.

Shy Ann Hentges, of Braham, was found guilty last week in a bench trial of second-degree murder in connection with the April 2017 death of Eli Arispe Hentges.

Hentges remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail ahead of sentencing scheduled for Feb. 20.

“While this was a very difficult case for everyone involved, we want to thank everyone that helped bring justice for this infant,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement after the verdict reached by Judge John Klossner. “It takes a village to raise a child. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach to Isanti County Family Services as well as many other community resources.”

Prosecutors said Hentges told investigators she forcefully threw her baby into his crib, causing his head to hit the wall. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka found that the child suffered two fatal skull fractures.

The criminal complaint noted that Hentges, who was raising the child on her own, was saying in text messages that she was having second thoughts about “keeping this kid” and complained of a lack of sleep. She also referenced illicit drug and alcohol use.