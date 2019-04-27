Garth Brooks is obsessed with bigness. Specifically, big numbers. As competitive as anyone in the music biz, the country megastar wants to be No. 1 in as many categories as he can. By some measures, he even tops the Beatles.

Not bad for someone who, in the prime of his career, took the better part of 10 years off from recording and touring to raise his three daughters.

Now, on his first all-stadium tour, the 57-year-old Oklahoman is poised to set another record — for total attendance at a Twin Cities stadium concert engagement — May 3-4 at U.S. Bank Stadium. In all, 140,000 fans are expected to see these sold-out shows, thank in part to Brooks' decision to sell seats behind the stage.

Remember, this is the man who in 1991 generated a staggering 160,000 ticket requests for a single concert at the Minnesota State Fair, and drew more than 200,000 for his 11-show run at Target Center in 2014, and 160,000-plus for his nine shows there in 1998.

Here is a look at some of his Garth-gantuan numbers.

Albums sold

1. The Beatles: 178 million

2. Garth Brooks: 148 million

Diamond albums*

1. Garth Brooks: 7

2. The Beatles: 6

* More than 10 million sold

Boxed sets

1. The Beatles: 16

2. Garth Brooks: 8

Concerts on one tour

1. Garth Brooks: 390 (2014-17)

2. Garth Brooks: 347 (1996-98)

3. Ed Sheeran: 223+ (2017-present)

Total attendance on a single tour

1. U2: 7.3 million (2009-11)

2. Garth Brooks: 6.4 million (2014-17)

Longest arena run in Twin Cities

1. Garth Brooks: 11 shows at Target Center, 2014

2. Garth Brooks: 9 shows at Target Center, 1998

3. Prince: 5 shows at St. Paul Civic Center, 1984

Attendance for a single Twin Cities engagement

1. Garth Brooks: 203,235 (2014)

2. Garth Brooks: 162,833 (1998)

Lowest average ticket price for a stadium tour*

1. Luke Bryan: $73.66

2. Garth Brooks: $74.77 (all tickets cost that price)

3. Kenny Chesney: $88.15

4. Ed Sheeran: $88.96

* Source: Pollstar

Country Music Association Awards

1. George Strait: 23

7. Garth Brooks: 13

American Music Awards

1. Michael Jackson: 26

6. Garth Brooks: 17

Billboard Music Awards

1. Taylor Swift: 23

3. Garth Brooks: 19