The Iowa Wild beat the host Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 on Monday night in deciding Game 5 of their first-round Calder Cup playoff series. Louie Belpedio broke a 1-all tie at 9 minutes, 24 seconds of the third period. Jordan Greenway had the lone assist.

Cal O’Reilly gave the Wild a 1-0 lead just over four minutes into the game, scoring on a power play. Iowa goalie Andrew Hammond had 26 saves, giving up only a power-play goal in the second.

Iowa begins a second-round best-of-seven series against the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday.

Two Gophers honored

Gophers junior righthander Amber Fiser was named the Big Ten co-pitcher of the week and left fielder Natalie DenHartog the co-freshman of the week.

Fiser was 3-0 last week with a 0.82 ERA in 17 innings. She struck out 34 and walked four. This was her fifth pitcher of the week award this season, two shy of the conference record.

DenHartog had three homers, a triple and four doubles among her 10 hits and had 11 RBI as the Gophers went 5-0. The Hopkins product leads the Big Ten in RBI and is tied for first in homers with 15.

The Gophers (37-10, 18-1) are No. 10 in the NCAA RPI rankings this week. First-place Northwestern (41-7, 20-0), the team they host this weekend, is No. 11.

Etc.

• The Gophers’ baseball game with North Dakota State on Tuesday at Siebert Field was canceled because of incoming bad weather.

• Joel Johnson, the Gophers women’s hockey associate head coach, was named head coach of the U.S. under-22 women’s select team for the 2019-20 season. The U.S. team will play Canada in a three-game series Aug 15-18 in Lake Placid, N.Y.

• Seniors Temi Ogunrinde (women’s track and field) and Justin Karstadt (men’s gymnastics) were named the Gophers’ Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients. The award is given to the top female and male student-athletes at each conference school.

• Minnesota Duluth hockey captain Parker Mackay signed with the Texas Stars, an AHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, for next season.