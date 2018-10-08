An Iowa man was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Fillmore County, the State Patrol said.

Richard Lee Engelhart, 64, of Cresco, Iowa, was driving north on Hwy. 43 in Rushford Township when the collision occurred near Fillmore County Road 106 about 8:35 a.m., the State Patrol said.

A 21-year-old woman, identified by the patrol as Abbey Jo Schnell, of Spring Grove, Minn., was southbound on Hwy. 43 when she drifted off the road and onto the gravel shoulder. As she tried to correct, her vehicle slid sideways into Engelhart’s path. Schnell’s vehicle overturned after the impact and went down an embankment, the patrol said.

Engelhart, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Schnell, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital in Winona with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

The highway was wet at the time of the crash.