Minneapolis police on patrol early Wednesday came across a body lying on a road, and an investigation is underway to determine how she died.

Officers saw a woman lying in the street near the intersection of 31st and Columbia avenues NE. around 1:20 a.m. They attempted to render aid but discovered she was already dead, said police spokesman John Elder.

Investigators with the police department’s homicide and traffic divisions were called to the scene. The Crime Lab also was sent to the scene while officers canvassed the area and checked neighboring buildings and structures for possible camera footage, Elder said.

The name of the victim has not been released. The Hennepin County medical examiner will determine the cause of death, Elder said.