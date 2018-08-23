Intro to wild ricing

Tettegouche State Park

1-3 p.m. Friday

Learn about wild rice biology, rice management and rice’s cultural significance. Review the rules and the equipment needed to harvest wild rice, as well as safety precautions.

(1-218-353-8809, mndnr.gov)

Snake knowledge

William O’Brien State Park

3-4 p.m. Friday

A hog-nosed snake will be the star attraction, and a naturalist will be on hand to answer questions about the snakes of Minnesota. (651-433-0500 x227, mndnr.gov)

Mars star watch party

Camden State Park

8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday

This summer Mars is as close as it’s been to Earth in 15 years. Giant telescopes will focus on Mars, the moon, Jupiter, Saturn and more. WCCO meteorologist Mike Lynch will host.

(1-507-865-4530, mndnr.gov)

North Country Hiking Fest

Itasca State Park

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

From organized long hikes to short family friendly hikes, get hiking.

(1-218-699-7251, mndnr.gov)

Moon walks

8-9:30 p.m. Sunday

Richardson Nature Center

• Hike under the full moon. Cost is $5. (threeriversparks.org)

Lowry Nature Center

8-9:30 p.m. Sunday

• Take a hike under the full moon, and learn about insects and critters active at night. Cost is $5. (threeriversparks.org)

Bike race

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

6-8 p.m. Monday

It’s the Dirt Cup Mountain Bike Sprint Race, a time-trial format on a 10-plus mile single-track loop. There are divisions for men, women and children. Registration starts at 6 p.m., and the race starts is 6:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for pre-registeration, $15 on race day. Call 763-559-6700 to register. (threeriverspark.org)

Prairie seeds

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Help restore the prairie by collecting native wildflower seeds. Volunteers increase the amount and diversity of seed planted annually in more than 1,600 acres of restored prairie managed by Three Rivers. Volunteers must be at least 16. Call 763-559-6700 to register. (threeriversparks.org)