A South St. Paul man was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he sped into a crowd of people shortly after midnight Sunday in St. Paul and pinned a woman against a building.

No one was killed in the crash.

Eric Hagerman, 29, was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of first-degree driving while impaired for the crash outside the Hunan Garden nightclub and bar.

According to the complaint: Customers were gathered outside the establishment’s entrance at 380 Cedar St. about 1:45 a.m. A car allegedly driven by Hagerman sped around a corner, veered across the light rail tracks and drove into the group of people.

Two off-duty St. Paul police officers who were working at the establishment jumped out of the car’s path. Hagerman’s car allegedly pinned a woman against the Hunan Garden building, damaging the building and an Xcel Energy box.

The woman was taken to Regions Hospital with swelling in her knee and a puncture wound to her leg. She suffered no fractures.

One off-duty officer pulled Hagerman’s passenger out of the car, but the passenger fled as both off-duty officers tried to control an angry crowd, including one man who tried to attack Hagerman.

Hagerman, who wore a wristband from a local nightclub, was arrested at the scene.

A second woman was treated at St. John’s Hospital for back and neck pain and bruising from a fall.

A man said the car struck his leg, but reported no physical injury.

Hagerman allegedly had watery eyes, slurred speech and fatigue, and appeared to be under the influence of “a mood altering drug,” the charges said.

Hagerman, who allegedly told police he wasn’t driving and then asked for a lawyer, has four prior DWI convictions.

CHAO XIONG