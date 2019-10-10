Forget the Twitter fray between President Trump and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Something else has suddenly... come up.

On Thursday afternoon, hours before the president was slated to speak at his Target Center rally, writer and comedian Sarah Lazarus alerted the Twitterverse to a photo of Frey — ostensibly for "news reasons."

Shortly thereafter, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi shared the "important news":

A torrent of, well, torrid reactions followed.

Someone brought St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter's name into the mix:

Some appreciated the "hot mayor" diversion, some pointed out that ogling a woman mayor wouldn't be so well received. Objectification or harmless fun, lustful Twitterers won't be deterred. They continue to pine for our mayors whether we like it or not.