– U.S. Reps. Betty McCollum and Ilhan Omar put the heat in hotdish on Tuesday, winning first and second place in the Minnesota delegation’s annual hotdish cook-off with a pair of casseroles with international flair.

McCollum, the only member of the delegation who couldn’t make it in person, took home first prize — a custom glass casserole dish — with her homage to her St. Paul-area district’s large Hmong population. “Hotdish A-Hmong Friends” included two pounds of ground beef, a bunch of vegetables, some egg roll wraps and four Thai chiles, among many other ingredients.

Omar’s second-place dish, “Little Moga-hot-dishu,” also packed a spicy punch. Maybe too spicy, Omar suggested afterward.

“They said we spiced it up a little bit too much for Minnesotans,” Omar said. “We need to bland it down a bit.”

The third place winner, Rep. Dean Phillips, also drew on world cuisine for “From Monrovia with Love: Liberian Inspired Hotdish.” Its ingredient list included plantains and yams.

“To place? As a freshman?” Phillips said, ignoring advice from Sen. Amy Klobuchar that he allow more senior members to prevail.

It was the ninth annual Minnesota Congressional Delegation Hotdish Competition, a tradition started by former Sen. Al Franken and continued by his successor, Sen. Tina Smith.

It should be noted here that in most cases, the members of Congress delegate the actual cooking duties to staffers in their office.

“I’m more the visionary here,” Phillips joked.