Some notes from the south side of Chicago after the Twins' 10-3 victory Thursday night over the White Sox:

White Sox center fielder Adam Engel tried to advance to second when his single deflected off of third baseman Luis Arraez and rolled away from. But Arraez retrieved the ball in time to throw him out at second. Engel stopped short of second and started a rundown. He ran back to first base but quickly spun back toward second to avoid a tag. As he did, he made slight contact with second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Engel was sent to second on an obstruction call.

It seemed like a strange call, but that's how umpires can interpret the rule. If Engel had made more of an effort to collide with Schoop - he did stick an arm out toward him, but not too hard - he could have been called out.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sounded as if he through Engel made a shrewd move to draw the call.

"I think that Engel is an athletic guy with a good sense for what he's doing on the field," he said. "I think he probably knew where Jon Schoop was moving on the play and put himself in the path. But he didn't do it in an obvious way. He didn't do it where everyone on the field is going, 'Look at what he did.' I think he subtly did in the best possible way he could to get out of that situation.

"It's an interpretation play by the ump. If he intentionally thrusts himself over into another player's path, that's one thing. If he didn't, that's another thing. And if he did, there's no obstruction, he's out. The interpretation was he simply made an athletic move and there was contact."

Baldelli believed the right call was made.

The value of strikeouts

Jose Berrios had his family in the stands on Thursday as he pitched seven strong innings and helped the Twins whip the White Sox 10-3.

"“It’s a great opportunity. Every time I get the opportunity to do that, it feels great. Especially when you do well. I love when they come out and watch me pitch," he said.

In seven innings, Berrios held the White Sox to three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk and $400 worth of strikeouts.

Yup, for every strikeout this season, Berrios is donating $50 to a hospital in Puerto Rico for children fighting cancer. So far, the All-Star righthander has 122 strikeouts on the season.

"I just play my game. It does give me some extra motivation," he said. "Go out there, strike someone out and I’m able to support someone else."

His outing also allowed the Twins bullpen to catch its breath after being battered for three days by the Yankees. Sean Poppen, who was called up on Thursday, pitched the final two innings, so everyone got a break on Thursday.

Buxton's back

Byron Buxton was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in his return from the disabled list. And the Twins win again.

They are 53-23 when he plays and 9-17 when he doesn't.

"He had good at-bats," Baldelli said. "He put good swings on the ball, even pitches he fouled off. I thought he had very good swings. I think he was on the ball and seeing the ball well. Just him also being out there, we talk about what he brings. Obviously he hits the ball, it hangs in the air a little while, it falls, he's on second base. Moving at a different speed than other people."

Finally, trade rumors are heating up ...