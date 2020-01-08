Throngs of Minnesotans packed Temple Israel in south Minneapolis Tuesday evening for an ecumenical rally to address and denounce a recent rash of anti-Semitic hate crimes across the country.

The event, organized by a coalition of local Jewish organizations and congregations, was set to feature remarks from Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and a long slate of other speakers. By the start of the event, shortly after 7 p.m., a crowd estimated at 1,400 people had filled the synagogue and others were filing into an overflow room.

The gathering was designed as a show of solidarity with Jewish communities in Minnesota and across the country on the heels of a bloody machete attack at a Hanukkah celebration in New York last month.

"It's important to reassure people that in these difficult moments there is solidarity from the greater community," said Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman of Temple Israel told the crowd that uniting in the face of violent anti-Semitism is the most effective way to fight it.

"People are surprised by the swell of violence against the Jewish community," Zimmerman said. "We are rejecting that message of hate."

Zimmerman also called on law enforcement authorities to report and investigate hate crimes more aggressively.

In the New York attack on Dec. 28, a 37-year-old man has been charged with federal hate crimes for stabbing five people. Authorities said the man possessed handwritten journals with anti-Semitic references and had recently looked up information on Hitler and synagogue locations.

The violent attack, which the New York governor decried as "an act of domestic terrorism," is the latest in a spate of assaults targeting Jewish people across the country over the past year and a half.

The Anti-Defamation League counted 1,879 anti-Semitic incidents across the country in 2018, including 28 in Minnesota. Among the national incidents was the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead and six injured. Numbers from last year have not yet been tallied, but they will include synagogue shootings in Jersey City, N.J., last month and Poway, Calif., in April.

The incidents have shaken Jewish Americans and the broader ecumenical community and spurred new questions about safety.

Since a slew of similar attacks four years ago, many Jewish congregations have worked with local police, the FBI and Homeland Security to help protect their places of worship. The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas hired a full-time security director in 2018 to help protect gathering places and raise awareness of potential threats.

