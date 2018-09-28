More from Star Tribune
News Graphics
News Graphics
INTERACTIVE: Active volcanoe map
Locations of active volcanoes around the world are from The Pacific Disaster Center's (PDC) Active Hazards Map Service
News Graphics
INTERACTIVE: Earthquake mapper
Map of recent quakes that are occurring in both the United States and around the world. The data is from the United States Geological Survey's (USGS). Earthquake information is extracted from a merged catalog of earthquakes located by the USGS and contributing networks. Earthquake data will be available within a few minutes for California events, and within 30-minutes for worldwide events.
News Graphics
INTERACTIVE: National flood map
This map shows 48 hour forecast flood values from river gauges and weather watches & warnings. Stream Gauge data gives readings of stream gauges around the US, which depict the current water level in the measured areas. Data is regularly updated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click on a symbol to get in-depth information for each site then click on MORE INFO to get the latest data.
News Graphics
How much garbage is that?
The four Minnesota landfills that serve the Twin Cities accepted 1.09 million cubic yards of compacted municipal waste last year. If Great River Energy's garbage burner in Elk River shuts down, that number will rise.
News Graphics
INTERACTIVE: Snow forecast and weather warnings map
This web map forecasts how much snow will fall in the next couple of days. Navigate to the second map for current weather warnings from the National Weather Services. You can navigate this map by panning and zooming, using the plus and minus button or click on the map to see the forecast snow amount or click on a warning area to get in-depth information for each site then click on MORE INFO to open a link to the latest NWS alerts and data.
