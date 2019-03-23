Police were trying to negotiate with a man who had locked himself in a pickup truck Saturday after he rammed a squad car, led officers on a chase, then crashed near Hwy. 100 and Vernon Avenue in Edina.

There have been no injuries reported, an Edina police spokeswoman said. She declined to release information about whether the man had a weapon. Police were trying to coax the man into leaving his vehicle.

A bystander who noticed that the man had been sitting in his truck near Bredesen Park in Edina for a long time called police at about 9:30 a.m. to ask them to check on his welfare. As officers approached, the man rammed the squad car with his pickup and fled from the park to Interlachen Boulevard and then to Vernon before running off the road into a ditch, the spokeswoman said.

As a safety precaution, police have set up a perimeter. Hwy. 100 has been closed in both directions between Excelsior Blvd. and Hwy. 62, with traffic being rerouted. Vernon Avenue across Hwy. 100, Eden Avenue, Grange Road and Arcadia Avenue are also closed.

The State Patrol said it will advise the public when Hwy. 100 is reopened.