RUNNING AWAY WITH IT

Seattle rushed for 218 yards, the most allowed by the Vikings this season. Chris Carson had 102, including a 1-yard TD. Rashaad Penny added 74. The Vikings were giving up just 94 yards per game rushing. “Our running game has been a staple of our offense. That’s our foundation, and both of those guys are amazing backs. They’re really coming on,” Seattle offensive lineman Duane Brown said

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings LT Brian O’Neill vs. DE Jadaveon Clowney

WHO WON?

Clowney forced a fumble and had a tackle for loss near the goal line but was held without a sack. O’Neill gets the edge.

Clowney

PLAY OF THE GAME

LONG GONE

At the end of the third quarter, Seattle QB Russell Wilson (3) completed a 60-yard TD pass to David Moore (83). Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes (29) expected help from a safety on the play but didn’t get any, and Moore breezed past him. Vikings S Anthony Harris shaded to the left on the play, and S Harrison Smith was near the line of scrimmage.

THE QUOTE

“The running game was working, and that helped set up some nice pass plays.”

— Wilson