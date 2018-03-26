Defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd and the Vikings have had a frustrating two years following a 2016 surgery that caused nerve damage in Floyd’s leg.

Floyd appeared in just one game in 2016 and none last year. The Vikings plugged Tom Johnson into his defensive tackle spot for much of that time and added Sheldon Richardson this year. Floyd is now a free agent, but the intrigue between he and his former team is apparently just beginning.

Floyd filed a grievance against the Vikings several months ago, hoping to recoup millions of dollars he says the team owes him. With that process still ongoing, Floyd was busy on Instagram over the weekend venting about the Vikings and some of the comments that were made while he was injured.

In the post, Floyd took screen grabs of a few different things written about him, including quotes from Mike Zimmer from 2016 in which the coach refers to Floyd as “out of sight, out of mind” and saying “I’m kind of used to it” in reference to Floyd’s absence from a game.

Wrote Floyd in the body of the post, among other things: “I’m sharing this picture first because it was 2 days before I went into surgery, These words were used to slander my name, tarnish me as a person and a player.”

He also proclaims at the end that it’s “time to share my story.” It will be interesting to see if this escalates any further in the offseason.