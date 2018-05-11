Health inspectors have shut down an unlicensed south Minneapolis food dealer after they said it has been illegally selling raw milk and uninspected meat products.

According to its website, Uptown Locavore, at 3137 Hennepin Av. S., has been operating since 2008, and sells “high quality” food from local farmers.

But Daniel Huff, director of environmental health for Minneapolis, says its business model violates the law and its products are unsafe. Unpasteurized milk and cheese can contain bacteria from manure, and the store was selling products from a farmer whose dairy got eight people sick with E. coli in 2010, Huff said. One of those developed kidney failure.

Unpasteurized milk “is a dangerous product,” he said.

City inspectors served a search warrant on the property last week. Huff said they’ve locked up the products at the store. The city will likely condemn the milk, meaning it will be destroyed, but they’d like to work with the owner to get it back to the farmers, Huff said. If they the owner doesn’t cooperate, Huff said they will get another warrant to seize the product.

Huff said farmers can legally sell their products at places like farmers markets, but “this owner chose just not to follow the law.”

The owner, Will Winter, did not respond to a request for an interview. On a Facebook post, he accused the city of being “bullies” to small businesses like his.

“The policy at these agencies is clearly against small enterprise,” Winter wrote. “Even without complaints we are GUILTY UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT! They want to shut down anything except the big box stores that, in this case, support Big Ag.”