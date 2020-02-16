Ameriprise Financial inc.
Randy Kupper, chief technology officer
Exercised options: 22,939 Price:
$87.79–$107.61
Shares sold: 7,115 Price: $175.42
Date: Feb. 7 Directly holds: 22,934
Karen Wilson Thissen, general counsel
Exercised options: 6,120 Price: $87.79
Shares sold: 530 Price: $175.72
Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 15,026
Clearfield Inc.
Ronald G. Roth, chairman
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price:
Date: Feb. 10 $11,62–$11.72
Directly holds: 1,422,959
Digi International Inc.
David H. Sampsell, general counsel
Shares purchased: 500 Price: $14.22
Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 53,504
Graco Inc.
Karen Park Gallivan, officer
Exercised options: 54,000 Price: $19.58
Shares sold: 54,000 Price: $56.25
Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 47,872
Jeffrey P. Johnson, officer
Exercised options: 55,800 Price: $16.61
Shares sold: 55,800 Price: $55.01
Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 29,093
Patrick John McHale, CEO
Exercised options: 37,718 Price: $23.85
Shares sold: 37,718 Price: $55.78
Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 199,879
Insignia Systems Inc.
Funicular Fund LP, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 15,657 Price:
Date: Feb. 4-5 $0.78–$0.81
Indirectly holds: 1,325,520
MTS SYSTEMS CORP.
Jeffrey A. Graves, CEO
Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $45.46
Date: Feb. 6 Directly holds: 91,751
Steven B. Harrison, officer
Shares purchased: 1,380 Price: $43.53
Date: Feb. 7 Directly holds: 23,670
Chun Hung Yu, director
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $44.50
Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 23,382
NVE Corp.
Patricia M. Hollister, director
Exercised options: 2,000 Price:
$54.11–$58.25
Shares sold: 2,000 Price: $72.73
Date: Feb. 6 Directly holds: 1,040
Curt A. Reynders, CFO
Shares sold: 1,200 Price: $74.51
Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 4,300
Pentair PLC
Mark C. Borin, CFO
Shares sold: 33,501 Price: $43.50
Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 30,650
Karl R. Frykman, COO
Shares sold: 19,321 Price: $43.38
Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 62,608
Regis Corp.
Eric A. Bakken, officer
Shares sold: 14,679 Price: $14.96
Date: Feb. 6 Directly holds: 206,271
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Robert C. Biesterfeld Jr., CEO
Shares purchased: 346 Price: $71.85
Date: Feb. 4 Directly holds: 25,633
Sleep Number Corp.
Patricia Dirks, officer
Exercised options: 17,965 Price:
$18.81–$33.32
Shares sold: 17,965 Price: $54–$55
Date: Feb. 4–5 Directly holds: 19,355
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $59.17
Date: Feb. 6 Directly holds: 61,006
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $58.63
Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 38,871
Tennant Cc.
Hans Chris Killingstad, CEO
Shares sold: 12,839 Price: $76.96–$77.70
Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 158,911
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
David S. Wichmann, CEO
Exercised options: 76,024 Price: $33
Date: Feb. 7 Directly holds: na