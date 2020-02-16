Ameriprise Financial inc.

Randy Kupper,  chief technology officer

Exercised options: 22,939 Price:

$87.79–$107.61

Shares sold: 7,115 Price: $175.42

Date: Feb. 7 Directly holds: 22,934

Karen Wilson Thissen,  general counsel

Exercised options: 6,120 Price: $87.79

Shares sold: 530 Price: $175.72

Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 15,026

Clearfield Inc.

Ronald G. Roth, chairman

Shares purchased: 5,000 Price:

Date: Feb. 10 $11,62–$11.72

Directly holds: 1,422,959

Digi International Inc.

David H. Sampsell,  general counsel

Shares purchased: 500 Price: $14.22

Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 53,504

Graco Inc.

Karen Park Gallivan,  officer

Exercised options: 54,000 Price: $19.58

Shares sold: 54,000 Price: $56.25

Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 47,872

Jeffrey P. Johnson,  officer

Exercised options: 55,800 Price: $16.61

Shares sold: 55,800 Price: $55.01

Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 29,093

Patrick John McHale,  CEO

Exercised options: 37,718 Price: $23.85

Shares sold: 37,718 Price: $55.78

Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 199,879

 

Insignia Systems Inc.

Funicular Fund LP,  beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 15,657 Price:

Date: Feb. 4-5 $0.78–$0.81

Indirectly holds: 1,325,520

MTS SYSTEMS CORP.

Jeffrey A. Graves, CEO 

Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $45.46

Date: Feb. 6 Directly holds: 91,751

Steven B. Harrison,  officer

Shares purchased: 1,380 Price: $43.53

Date: Feb. 7 Directly holds: 23,670

Chun Hung Yu, director

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $44.50

Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 23,382

NVE Corp.

Patricia M. Hollister,  director

Exercised options: 2,000 Price:

$54.11–$58.25

Shares sold: 2,000 Price: $72.73

Date: Feb. 6 Directly holds: 1,040

Curt A. Reynders, CFO

Shares sold: 1,200 Price: $74.51

Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 4,300

Pentair PLC

Mark C. Borin, CFO

Shares sold: 33,501 Price: $43.50

Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 30,650

Karl R. Frykman, COO

Shares sold: 19,321 Price: $43.38

Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 62,608

Regis Corp.

Eric A. Bakken,  officer

Shares sold: 14,679 Price: $14.96

Date: Feb. 6 Directly holds: 206,271

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Robert C. Biesterfeld Jr.,  CEO

Shares purchased: 346 Price: $71.85

Date: Feb. 4 Directly holds: 25,633

Sleep Number Corp.

Patricia Dirks,  officer

Exercised options: 17,965 Price:

$18.81–$33.32

Shares sold: 17,965 Price: $54–$55

Date: Feb. 4–5 Directly holds: 19,355

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

Robert J. Folkes,  COO

Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $59.17

Date: Feb. 6 Directly holds: 61,006

Bryan F. Rishe,  officer

Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $58.63

Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 38,871

Tennant Cc.

Hans Chris Killingstad,  CEO

Shares sold: 12,839 Price: $76.96–$77.70

Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 158,911

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

David S. Wichmann,  CEO

Exercised options: 76,024 Price: $33

Date: Feb. 7 Directly holds: na