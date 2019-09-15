Bio-Techne Corp.
Charles R. Kummeth, CEO
Shares purchased: 200 Price: $185
Date: Sept. 9 Indirectly holds: 136,056
Canterbury Park Holding Corp.
Randy Dehmer, CEO
Shares purchased: 250 Price: $12.02
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 750
Communications Systems Inc.
Roger H.D. Lacey, director
Shares purchased: 200 Price: $4.95
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 81,925
Fastenal Co.
Sheryl A. Lisowski, officer, treasurer
Exercised options: 17,442 Price: $23–$23.50
Shares sold: 17,442 Price: $33–$33.50
Date: Sept. 11-12 Directly holds: 2,363
Hormel Foods Corp.
Jana L. Haynes, officer
Exercised options: 34,200 Price:
$12.48–$26.38
Shares sold: 26,506 Price: $42.65
Date: Sept. 6 Directly holds: 11,190
Medtronic PLC
Hooman Hakami, officer
Exercised options: 72,877 Price: $78–$89.09
Shares sold: 82,877 Price: $107.09–$107.41
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 30,761
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Richard J. Nigon, director
Shares sold: 11,876 Price: $49.30–$49.92
Date: Sept. 4–10 Directly holds: 111,904
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Exercised options: 4,813 Price: $1.55
Shares sold: 4,813 Price: $48.59–$49
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 45,862
Target Corp.
Laysha L. Ward, officer
Exercised options: 20,000 Price: $60.48
Shares sold: 20,000 Price: $110.23
Date: Sept. 6 Directly holds: 72,540
Tennant Co.
Hans Chris Killingstad, CEO
Exercised options: 12,843 Price: $24.21
Shares sold: 12,843 Price: $68–$70
Date: Sept. 5-10 Directly holds: 158,890
Toro Co.
Richard W. Rodier, officer
Exercised options: 3,000 Price: $15.88
Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $72.83
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 25,010
Kurt D. Svendsen, officer
Exercised options: 7,740 Price:
$14.11–$15.88
Shares sold: 7,740 Price: $73.39–$73.69
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 20,651
Winmark Corp.
Leah A. Goff, officer
Exercised options: 2,500 Price:
$80.32–$82.72
Shares sold: 1,675 Price: $164.03–$165.65
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 10,075
Xcel Energy Corp.
Christopher B. Clark, officer
Shares sold: 2,500 Price: $62.38
Date: Sept. 10 Directly holds: 17,700
Mark E. Stoering, officer
Shares sold: 4,882 Price: $64.87
Date: Sept. 6 Directly holds: 52,702