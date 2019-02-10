3M Co.
Michael F. Roman, CEO
Exercised options: 4,944 Price: $54.11
Date: Feb. 1 Directly holds: na
Inge G. Thulin, officer and director
Exercised options: 25,083 Price: $78.72
Shares sold: 26,789 Price:
Date: Jan. 30–31 $200-$200.05
Directly holds: 232,076
Calyxt Inc.
Daniel F. Voytas, officer
Exercised options: 8,170 Price: $3.71
Shares sold: 8,170 Price: $13
Date: Jan. 31–Feb. 1 Directly holds:
92,982
Canterbury Park Holding Corp.
Curtis Sampson, director, owner
Exercised options: 3,000 Price: $6.66
Date: Feb. 1 Directly holds: na
Digi International Inc.
Jon A. Nyland, officer
Exercised options: 32,553 Price:
$8.03–$9.68
Shares sold: 32,553 Price:
Date: Feb. 5–6 $13.35–$13.56
Directly holds: 43,366
Kevin C. Riley, officer
Exercised options: 41,000 Price: $9,59
Shares sold: 41,000 Price: $13.50
Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 86,670
Fastenal Co.
Nicholas J. Lundquist, officer
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $60.51
Date: Jan. 31 Directly holds: 252,369
Graco Inc.
Angela F. Wordell, officer
Exercised options: 2,500 Price: $6.93
Shares sold: 2,500 Price: $43.63
Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 10,486
General Mills Inc.
R. Kerry Clark, director
Exercised options: 17,160 Price: $26.23
Date: Feb. 4
Shares sold: 7,849 Price: $44.26
Date: Feb. 1 Directly holds: 47,375
IntriCon Corp.
Greg Gruenhagen, officer
Exercised options: 1,812 Price: $4.53
Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $26.21
Date: Feb. 4 Directly holds: 2,237
Pentair PLC
Karl R. Frykman, COO
Exercised options: 15,362 Price: $12.75
Shares sold: 10,241 Price: $41.28
Date: Feb. 1 Directly holds: 49,044
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Jordan Kass, officer
Shares sold: 1,382 Price: $90.80
Date: Feb. 6 Directly holds: 32,943
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (cont.)
James P. Lemke, officer
Shares sold: 2,399 Price: $89.61
Date: Feb. 6 Directly holds: 189,257
Christopher J. O’Brien, officer
Shares sold: 1,100 Price: $89.37
Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 63,636
SurModics Inc.
Gary R. Maharaj, CEO
Shares sold: 2,833 Price:
Date: Feb. 1 $51.87–$56.36
Directly holds: 167,034
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Exercised options: 3,044 Price: $1.55
Shares sold: 3,044 Price: $66.04
Date: Feb. 1 Directly holds: 107,770
UnitedHealth Group
David S. Wichmann, CEO
Exercised options: 113,122 Price:
Date: Feb. 1 $29.74
Directly holds: na
U.S. Bancorp
Leslie V. Godridge, officer
Exercised options: 14,737 Price: $28.63
Shares sold: 14,737 Price: $51.50
Date: Feb. 4 Directly holds: 59,620
