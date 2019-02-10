3M Co.

Michael F. Roman,  CEO

Exercised options: 4,944 Price: $54.11

Date: Feb. 1 Directly holds: na

Inge G. Thulin,  officer and director

Exercised options: 25,083 Price: $78.72

Shares sold: 26,789 Price:

Date: Jan. 30–31 $200-$200.05

Directly holds: 232,076

Calyxt Inc.

Daniel F. Voytas,  officer

Exercised options: 8,170 Price: $3.71

Shares sold: 8,170 Price: $13

Date: Jan. 31–Feb. 1 Directly holds:

92,982

Canterbury Park Holding Corp.

Curtis Sampson,  director, owner

Exercised options: 3,000 Price: $6.66

Date: Feb. 1 Directly holds: na

Digi International Inc.

Jon A. Nyland,  officer

Exercised options: 32,553 Price:

$8.03–$9.68

Shares sold: 32,553 Price:

Date: Feb. 5–6 $13.35–$13.56

Directly holds: 43,366

Kevin C. Riley,  officer

Exercised options: 41,000 Price: $9,59

Shares sold: 41,000 Price: $13.50

Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 86,670

Fastenal Co.

Nicholas J. Lundquist,  officer

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $60.51

Date: Jan. 31 Directly holds: 252,369

Graco Inc.

Angela F. Wordell,  officer

Exercised options: 2,500 Price: $6.93

Shares sold: 2,500 Price: $43.63

Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 10,486

General Mills Inc.

R. Kerry Clark,  director

Exercised options: 17,160 Price: $26.23

Date: Feb. 4

Shares sold: 7,849 Price: $44.26

Date: Feb. 1 Directly holds: 47,375

IntriCon Corp.

Greg Gruenhagen,  officer

Exercised options: 1,812 Price: $4.53

Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $26.21

Date: Feb. 4 Directly holds: 2,237

Pentair PLC

Karl R. Frykman,  COO

Exercised options: 15,362 Price: $12.75

Shares sold: 10,241 Price: $41.28

Date: Feb. 1 Directly holds: 49,044

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Jordan Kass,  officer

Shares sold: 1,382 Price: $90.80

Date: Feb. 6 Directly holds: 32,943

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (cont.)

James P. Lemke,  officer

Shares sold: 2,399 Price: $89.61

Date: Feb. 6 Directly holds: 189,257

Christopher J. O’Brien,  officer

Shares sold: 1,100 Price: $89.37

Date: Feb. 5 Directly holds: 63,636

SurModics Inc.

Gary R. Maharaj,  CEO

Shares sold: 2,833 Price:

Date: Feb. 1 $51.87–$56.36

Directly holds: 167,034

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes,  COO

Exercised options: 3,044 Price: $1.55

Shares sold: 3,044 Price: $66.04

Date: Feb. 1 Directly holds: 107,770

UnitedHealth Group

David S. Wichmann,  CEO

Exercised options: 113,122 Price:

Date: Feb. 1 $29.74

Directly holds: na

U.S. Bancorp

Leslie V. Godridge,  officer

Exercised options: 14,737 Price: $28.63

Shares sold: 14,737 Price: $51.50

Date: Feb. 4 Directly holds: 59,620