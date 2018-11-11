ECOLAB INC.
Angela M. BUSCH officer
Exercised options: 2,000 Price: $35.63
Date: Nov. 6 Directly holds: na
HAWKINS INc.
Daniel J. Stauber officer, director
Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $37.69
Date: Nov. 6 Directly holds: 7,934
SLEEP NUMBER CORp.
Andrew P. Carlin officer
Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $38.86
Date: Nov. 2 Directly holds: 44,554
SLEEP NUMBER CORp.
Joseph Hunter Saklad CTO
Exercised options: 2,400 Price: $28.99
Shares sold: 2,006 Price: $38.37
Date: Nov. 5 Directly holds: 49,900
SPS CommercE INC.
archie C. Black CEO
Exercised options: 1,997 Price: $39.01
Shares sold: 1,997 Price: $95.08
Date: Nov. 2 Directly holds: 90,324
SURMODICS INC.
Gary R. Maharaj CEO
Shares sold: 5,000 Price:
Date: Nov. 1 $62.13–$62.64
Directly holds: 165,279
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Robert J. Folkes COO
Exercised options: 3,043 Price: $1.55
Shares sold: 3,043 Price: $65.29
Date: Nov. 1 Directly holds: 113,236
