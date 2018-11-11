ECOLAB INC.

Angela M. BUSCH officer

Exercised options: 2,000 Price: $35.63

Date: Nov. 6 Directly holds: na

HAWKINS INc.

Daniel J. Stauber officer, director

Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $37.69

Date: Nov. 6 Directly holds: 7,934

SLEEP NUMBER CORp.

Andrew P. Carlin officer

Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $38.86

Date: Nov. 2 Directly holds: 44,554

SLEEP NUMBER CORp.

Joseph Hunter Saklad CTO

Exercised options: 2,400 Price: $28.99

Shares sold: 2,006 Price: $38.37

Date: Nov. 5 Directly holds: 49,900

SPS CommercE INC.

archie C. Black CEO

Exercised options: 1,997 Price: $39.01

Shares sold: 1,997 Price: $95.08

Date: Nov. 2 Directly holds: 90,324

SURMODICS INC.

Gary R. Maharaj CEO

Shares sold: 5,000 Price:

Date: Nov. 1 $62.13–$62.64

Directly holds: 165,279

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

Robert J. Folkes COO

Exercised options: 3,043 Price: $1.55

Shares sold: 3,043 Price: $65.29

Date: Nov. 1 Directly holds: 113,236