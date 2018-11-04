3M Co.
Gregory R. Page, director
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price:
$184–$185
Date: Oct. 29 Directly holds: 14,330
Apogee Enterprises
Herbert Kent Parker, director
Shares purchased: 7,000 Price: $33.38
Date: Oct. 26 Directly holds: 5,532
CyberOptics Corp.
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen, COO
Exercised options: 23,333 Price: $7.30
Date: Oct. 31 Directly holds: na
Tile Shop Holdings Inc.
Peter Jacullo III, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 20,000 Price: $6.23
Date: Oct. 29 Indirectly holds:
5,580,672
UnitedHealth Group
Richard Burke Sr., director
Exercised options: 2,320 Price: $22.43
Date: Oct. 26 Directly holds: na
U.S. Bancorp
Jeffry H. von Gillern, officer
Exercised options: 13,508 Price: $28.63
Shares sold: 17,508 Price: $50.81
Date: Oct. 24 Directly holds: 119,327
Winmark Corp.
Steven A. Murphy, officer
Exercised options: 5,215 Price:
$51.17–$53.34
Shares sold: 4,555 Price:
Date: Oct. 30 $150–$153.50
Directly holds: 97,862
