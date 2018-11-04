3M Co.

Gregory R. Page,  director

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price:

$184–$185

Date: Oct. 29 Directly holds: 14,330

Apogee Enterprises

Herbert Kent Parker,  director

Shares purchased: 7,000 Price: $33.38

Date: Oct. 26 Directly holds: 5,532

CyberOptics Corp.

Jeffrey A. Bertelsen,  COO

Exercised options: 23,333 Price: $7.30

Date: Oct. 31 Directly holds: na

Tile Shop Holdings Inc.

Peter Jacullo III,  beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 20,000 Price: $6.23

Date: Oct. 29 Indirectly holds:

5,580,672

UnitedHealth Group

Richard Burke Sr.,  director

Exercised options: 2,320 Price: $22.43

Date: Oct. 26 Directly holds: na

U.S. Bancorp

Jeffry H. von Gillern,  officer

Exercised options: 13,508 Price: $28.63

Shares sold: 17,508 Price: $50.81

Date: Oct. 24 Directly holds: 119,327

Winmark Corp.

Steven A. Murphy,  officer

Exercised options: 5,215 Price:

$51.17–$53.34

Shares sold: 4,555 Price:

Date: Oct. 30 $150–$153.50

Directly holds: 97,862