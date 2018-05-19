ANI PHARMACEUTICALS
Tracy Marshbanks director
Shares sold: 100,667 Price:
Date: May 9-16 $62.03-$62.40
Indirectly holds: 349,934
ASV HOLDINGS INC.
Andrew M, Rooke CEO
Shares purchased: 850 Price: $7.25
Date: May 14 Directly holds: 78,081
clearfield inc.
Roger G. Harding director
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $11.35
Date: May 14 Directly holds: 20,856
FAMOUS DAVE'S OF AMERICA INC.
David L. Kanen beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 20,309 Price:
Date: May 9-10 $7.71–$7.72
Indirectly holds: 184,612
FASTENAL CO.
James C. Jansen officer
Exercised options: 29,758 Price: $27
Shares sold: 29,758 Price:
Date: May 15-16 $52–$53.02
Directly holds: 20,923
NORTHERN OIL AND GAS
Bahram Akradi director
Shares purchased: 8,000,000 Price: Date: May 15 $2.21
Directly holds: 15,217,211
OTTER TAIL CORP.
Kevin G. Moug CFO
Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $43.48
Date: May 15 $45.11–$45.21
Directly holds: 57,174
SURMODICS INC.
Gary R. Maharaj CEO
Exercised options: 58,105 Price:
Date: May 10 $20.25–$21.03
Directly holds: na
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Lynn Larson Blake CFO
Shares sold: 556 Price: $44.95
Date: May 15 Directly holds: 61,424
WILLIAM W. BURKE director
Shares sold: 700 Price: $45.86
Date: May 14 Directly holds: 6,979
KEVIN H. ROCHE director
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $44.41
Date: May 10 Directly holds: 68,157
TARGET CORP.
Don H. Liu officer
Shares sold: 2,735 Price: $75
Date: May 16 Directly holds: 62,210
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
THomas E. Roos officer
Exercised options: 4,875 Price: $111.16
Shares sold: 3,250 Price: $233.35
Date: May 10 Directly holds: 25,474
