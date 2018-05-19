ANI PHARMACEUTICALS

Tracy Marshbanks director

Shares sold: 100,667 Price:

Date: May 9-16 $62.03-$62.40

Indirectly holds: 349,934

ASV HOLDINGS INC.

Andrew M, Rooke CEO

Shares purchased: 850 Price: $7.25

Date: May 14 Directly holds: 78,081

clearfield inc.

Roger G. Harding director

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $11.35

Date: May 14 Directly holds: 20,856

FAMOUS DAVE'S OF AMERICA INC.

David L. Kanen beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 20,309 Price:

Date: May 9-10 $7.71–$7.72

Indirectly holds: 184,612

FASTENAL CO.

James C. Jansen officer

Exercised options: 29,758 Price: $27

Shares sold: 29,758 Price:

Date: May 15-16 $52–$53.02

Directly holds: 20,923

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

Bahram Akradi director

Shares purchased: 8,000,000 Price: Date: May 15 $2.21

Directly holds: 15,217,211

OTTER TAIL CORP.

Kevin G. Moug CFO

Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $43.48

Date: May 15 $45.11–$45.21

Directly holds: 57,174

SURMODICS INC.

Gary R. Maharaj CEO

Exercised options: 58,105 Price:

Date: May 10 $20.25–$21.03

Directly holds: na

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

Lynn Larson Blake CFO

Shares sold: 556 Price: $44.95

Date: May 15 Directly holds: 61,424

WILLIAM W. BURKE director

Shares sold: 700 Price: $45.86

Date: May 14 Directly holds: 6,979

KEVIN H. ROCHE director

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $44.41

Date: May 10 Directly holds: 68,157

TARGET CORP.

Don H. Liu officer

Shares sold: 2,735 Price: $75

Date: May 16 Directly holds: 62,210

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

THomas E. Roos officer

Exercised options: 4,875 Price: $111.16

Shares sold: 3,250 Price: $233.35

Date: May 10 Directly holds: 25,474