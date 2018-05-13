AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL

James M Cracchiolo CEO

Shares purchased: 7,400 Price: $136.04

Date: May 10 Directly holds: 243,961

clearfield inc.

Ronald G. Roth chairman

Shares purchased: 5,000 Price:

Date: May 2-4 $12.10–$12.25

Directly holds: 1,507,091

Calyxt Inc.

Daniel F. Voytas officer

Exercised options: 4,083 Price: $3.71

Shares sold: 4,083 Price: $15.58

Date: May 8 Directly holds: 100,521

capella EDUCATION Co.

Steven L. Polacek CFO

Exercised options: 13,122 Price: Date: May 2 $45.46–$65.40

Directly holds: na

COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC.

Bruce C. Blackwood officer

Shares sold: 1,750 Price: $3.59

Date: May 7 Directly holds: 10,054

GRACO INC.

patrick john mchale CEO

Shares sold: 221,670 Price:

Date: May 7–8 $45.11–$45.21

Directly holds: $399,686

Robert Van Sant director

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $45.65

Date: May 10 Directly holds: 53,250

MTS SYStems Corp.

Jeffrey A. Graves CEO

Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $48.90

Date: May 9 Directly holds: 51,381

SLEEP NUMBER CORP.

Shelly Radue Ibach CEO

Exercised options: 20,500 Price: $9.75

Date: May 4 Directly holds: na

SPS COMMERCE INC.

Kimberly K. Nelson CFO

Exercised options: 16,700 Price:

$12–$25.32

Shares sold: 16,700 Price:

Date: May 2 $71-$71.60

Directly holds: 52,742

Michael A. Smerklo director

Shares sold: 682 Price: $71.77

Date: May 2 Directly holds: na

TCF FINANCIAL CORP.

PETER BELL director

Shares sold: 9,716 Price: $25.39

Date: May 8 $132.35–$135.10

Indirectly holds: 54,299

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

Lynn Larson Blake CFO

Shares sold: 766 Price: $34.74

Date: May 2 Directly holds: 63,147

WINMARK CORP.

Jenele C. Grassle director

Exercised options: 2,000 Price:

Date: May 7 $13.01–$22.15

Shares sold: 3,000 Price:

Date: May 7-8 $129.86–$132.40

Directly holds: 4,500

Steven C. Zola officer, director

Exercised options: 8,437 Price: $16.52

Shares sold: 2,077 Price: $134.02

Date: May 9 Directly holds: 60,839