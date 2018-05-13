AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
James M Cracchiolo CEO
Shares purchased: 7,400 Price: $136.04
Date: May 10 Directly holds: 243,961
clearfield inc.
Ronald G. Roth chairman
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price:
Date: May 2-4 $12.10–$12.25
Directly holds: 1,507,091
Calyxt Inc.
Daniel F. Voytas officer
Exercised options: 4,083 Price: $3.71
Shares sold: 4,083 Price: $15.58
Date: May 8 Directly holds: 100,521
capella EDUCATION Co.
Steven L. Polacek CFO
Exercised options: 13,122 Price: Date: May 2 $45.46–$65.40
Directly holds: na
COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC.
Bruce C. Blackwood officer
Shares sold: 1,750 Price: $3.59
Date: May 7 Directly holds: 10,054
GRACO INC.
patrick john mchale CEO
Shares sold: 221,670 Price:
Date: May 7–8 $45.11–$45.21
Directly holds: $399,686
Robert Van Sant director
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $45.65
Date: May 10 Directly holds: 53,250
MTS SYStems Corp.
Jeffrey A. Graves CEO
Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $48.90
Date: May 9 Directly holds: 51,381
SLEEP NUMBER CORP.
Shelly Radue Ibach CEO
Exercised options: 20,500 Price: $9.75
Date: May 4 Directly holds: na
SPS COMMERCE INC.
Kimberly K. Nelson CFO
Exercised options: 16,700 Price:
$12–$25.32
Shares sold: 16,700 Price:
Date: May 2 $71-$71.60
Directly holds: 52,742
Michael A. Smerklo director
Shares sold: 682 Price: $71.77
Date: May 2 Directly holds: na
TCF FINANCIAL CORP.
PETER BELL director
Shares sold: 9,716 Price: $25.39
Date: May 8 $132.35–$135.10
Indirectly holds: 54,299
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Lynn Larson Blake CFO
Shares sold: 766 Price: $34.74
Date: May 2 Directly holds: 63,147
WINMARK CORP.
Jenele C. Grassle director
Exercised options: 2,000 Price:
Date: May 7 $13.01–$22.15
Shares sold: 3,000 Price:
Date: May 7-8 $129.86–$132.40
Directly holds: 4,500
Steven C. Zola officer, director
Exercised options: 8,437 Price: $16.52
Shares sold: 2,077 Price: $134.02
Date: May 9 Directly holds: 60,839
