AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Walter Berman, CFO
Shares purchased: 3,728 Price: $134.12
Date: May 2 Directly holds: 25,400
APOGEE ENTERPRISES
Patricia A. Beithon officer
Exercised options: 17,104 Price: $21.59
Date: April 27 Directly holds: na
Robert James Marzec, director
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $18.31
Shares sold: 6,937 Price: Date: April 26-May 1 $41.42-$42.50
Directly holds: 22,614
Joseph F. Puishys, CEO
Shares purchased: 15,000 Price:
Date: April 30-May 2 $41.37–$42.20
Indirectly holds: 249,441
FASTENAL CO.
Michael J. Ancius, director
Shares purchased: 455 Price: $48.75
Date: April 25 Directly holds: 10,740
FASTENAL CO. (Cont.)
Stephen L. Eastman, director
Shares purchased: 700 Price: $50.31
Date: April 27 Directly holds: 3,500
Holden Lewis, CFO
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $50.28
Date: April 30 Directly holds: 3,000
GRACO INC.
Eric P. Etchart, director
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $43.83
Date: May 1 Directly holds: 24,372
Patrick John McHale, CEO
Exercised options: 1,293,648 Price:
Date: April 27 $16.61–$24.93
Directly holds: na
TACTILE SYSTEMS Medical INC.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Exercised options: 3,044 Price: $1.55
Shares sold: 3,044 Price: $34.75
Date: May 1 Directly holds: 119,403
TENNANT Co.
David W. Huml, officer
Shares sold: 415 Price: $72.99
Date: May 1 Directly holds: 7,569
WINMARK CORP.
Steven A. Murphy, officer
Exercised options: 1,635 Price:
$37.76–$51.17
Shares sold: 1,385 Price:
Date: April 26-30 $132.35–$135.10
Directly holds: 96,902
XCEL ENERGY INC.
Benjamin Fowke III, CEO
Shares sold: 80,000 Price: $47.01
Date: April 30 Directly holds: 663,599
