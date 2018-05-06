AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL

Walter Berman, CFO

Shares purchased: 3,728 Price: $134.12

Date: May 2 Directly holds: 25,400

APOGEE ENTERPRISES

Patricia A. Beithon officer

Exercised options: 17,104 Price: $21.59

Date: April 27 Directly holds: na

Robert James Marzec,  director

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $18.31

Shares sold: 6,937 Price: Date: April 26-May 1 $41.42-$42.50

Directly holds: 22,614

Joseph F. Puishys, CEO

Shares purchased: 15,000 Price:

Date: April 30-May 2 $41.37–$42.20

Indirectly holds: 249,441

FASTENAL CO.

Michael J. Ancius,  director

Shares purchased: 455 Price: $48.75

Date: April 25 Directly holds: 10,740

FASTENAL CO. (Cont.)

Stephen L. Eastman,  director

Shares purchased: 700 Price: $50.31

Date: April 27 Directly holds: 3,500

Holden Lewis, CFO

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $50.28

Date: April 30 Directly holds: 3,000

GRACO INC.

Eric P. Etchart,  director

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $43.83

Date: May 1 Directly holds: 24,372

Patrick John McHale,  CEO

Exercised options: 1,293,648 Price:

Date: April 27 $16.61–$24.93

Directly holds: na

TACTILE SYSTEMS Medical INC.

Robert J. Folkes, COO

Exercised options: 3,044 Price: $1.55

Shares sold: 3,044 Price: $34.75

Date: May 1 Directly holds: 119,403

TENNANT Co.

David W. Huml, officer

Shares sold: 415 Price: $72.99

Date: May 1 Directly holds: 7,569

WINMARK CORP.

Steven A. Murphy, officer

Exercised options: 1,635 Price:

$37.76–$51.17

Shares sold: 1,385 Price:

Date: April 26-30 $132.35–$135.10

Directly holds: 96,902

XCEL ENERGY INC.

Benjamin Fowke III, CEO

Shares sold: 80,000 Price: $47.01

Date: April 30 Directly holds: 663,599