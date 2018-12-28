Four Vikings players have been ruled out for Sunday’s win-and-in game against the Bears.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks will be held out for a second game due to a hamstring injury. He was unable to practice again this week. Second-year linebacker Eric Wilson is expected to step into Kendricks’ role in the often-used nickel defense.

“He played a lot against Chicago when [Anthony] Barr didn’t play the first time,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday. “Eric is a good football player and we expect him to do a great job.”

Fullback C.J. Ham (elbow), receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) and punt returner Marcus Sherels (foot) were also ruled out.

Receiver Brandon Zylstra is expected to field punts for Sherels.

Two Vikings are listed questionable to play in cornerback Xavier Rhodes (groin) and guard Tom Compton (shoulder). Like fellow guard Mike Remmers (low back), Compton was limited in practices on Thursday and Friday. Remmers is expected to play, and it’d be a surprise if Compton didn’t.

Rhodes returned to practice Friday and was limited. Rhodes played 48 snaps [64 percent] against the Lions before exiting in the fourth quarter due to the groin injury.

Bears’ injury report: WR Allen Robinson (ribs), S Eddie Jackson (ankle) and LB Aaron Lynch (elbow) are listed doubtful, meaning they’re not expected to play; DT Bilal Nichols (knee) is listed questionable.

The Bears are expected to be without Robinson, Chicago’s leading receiver with 754 yards, and Jackson, who returned a Kirk Cousins interception for a touchdown during the Vikings’ Nov. 18 loss at Soldier Field.