At least two people were hurt when an SUV slammed into a Holiday station in Edina on Saturday afternoon.

According to police scanner audio and witnesses, a silver Toyota SUV slammed through the front door and windows of the station at 5200 Interlachen Boulevard in early afternoon, leaving one person unconscious and several others with minor injuries.

Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding down Interlachen and appeared to be unable to stop as it approached the store.

First responders were on the scene quickly, and police investigators remained there Saturday afternoon.

