Midway through the first half Friday night, Gophers coach Richard Pitino benched his veteran starters for having a lackluster start to fall behind 10 points to North Carolina A&T.

The first to respond to the challenge was senior Jordan Murphy, who took control with 18 of his season-high 30 points in the first half, to go with 16 rebounds in an 86-67 victory against the Aggies at Williams Arena.

Pitino, who was hired by the U in March 2013, picked up his 100th victory with the program Friday night, which made him the ninth coach in team history to reach the century mark in wins.

Freshman Daniel Oturu joined Murphy to make a formidable inside tandem with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Gophers (10-2), who scored 56 points in the paint.

After a 10-day break in competition with finals, the Gophers returned to the court with no rhythm offensively, but the Aggies (4-8) opened the game shooting 10-for-17 from the field. They took a 25-15 lead after a three-pointer from D’Andre Johnson.

It was time for Murphy to take over. The 6-foot-7 two-time All-Big Ten forward scored eight of his team’s next 10 points to tie the game 25-25. After Oturu scored three straight points, Minnesota jumped out on a 16-0 run to grab a 31-25 advantage at the five-minute mark in the first half.

Murphy and Oturu combined for 30 points and 16 rebounds in the first half, but Isaiah Washington’s turnaround jumper gave the Gophers a 41-33 halftime edge.

In the second half, Murphy wasn’t done as he threw down two dunks within a span of 60 seconds. North Carolina A&T had one last rally to cut a 14-point deficit to 58-51 when Pitino tried to get his starters some rest.

This Gophers flexed their muscle in the frontcourt again with Murphy scoring his 30th point to make it 75-62 with 3:46 to play.

On Thursday, Pitino got a good look at redshirt sophomore big man Eric Curry for an hour of full contact in practice. Curry, who hasn’t played this season while recovering from knee surgery in October, was expected to start alongside Murphy this season. But he’s still trying to get into shape and comfortable with his surgically repaired left knee.

Murphy’s sidekick in the post has done just fine replacing Curry. The 6-10 former Cretin-Derham Hall standout had his fourth straight double-figure scoring game and third straight double-double Friday. The last freshman to show that type of inside presence was Murphy during the 2015-16 season.

Senior Dupree McBrayer, who had 13 points, returned to the team last week after missing the Dec. 11 win against North Florida to be with his family after the death of his mother. The Gophers have another long break before their last nonconference game Dec. 30 against Mount St. Mary’s.