Pehrson Lodge Resort
Where: 2746 Vermilion Dr., Cook, Minn.
Founded: 1900.
Rates: Cabins $200-$800 daily and $960-$4,800 weekly; discounts through June 1 and Aug. 25-Oct. 15.
Amenities: Water sports, sailing, water-skiing, fishing boat rentals, beach, library, game room, internet, children's camp activities.
Info: 1-218-666-5478 or pehrsonlodge.com.
