Pehrson Lodge Resort

Where: 2746 Vermilion Dr., Cook, Minn.

Founded: 1900.

Rates: Cabins $200-$800 daily and $960-$4,800 weekly; discounts through June 1 and Aug. 25-Oct. 15.

Amenities: Water sports, sailing, water-skiing, fishing boat rentals, beach, library, game room, internet, children's camp activities.

Info: 1-218-666-5478 or pehrsonlodge.com.