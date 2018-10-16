The death of a 7-month-old boy over the weekend at a home in central Minnesota has prompted a criminal investigation.

A 33-year-old woman called 911 late Saturday morning from her home southeast of Rice and said she believed her son was dead, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency responders arrived at the home in the 1100 block of 108th Street NW. in Watab Township, located the boy and began lifesaving efforts, the Sheriff’s Office said.

However, the boy was declared dead at the scene.

“Deputies secured the residence and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined in the investigation.

Authorities have yet to address what led to the child’s death. Results from an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka are pending.

The identity of the boy and his family have yet to be released.