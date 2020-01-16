Both Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders and Pacers coach Nate McMillan said they were going to handle the home-and-home series their teams face Wednesday and Friday like a playoff series.

– Karl-Anthony Towns and Victor Oladipo – were both out.

But the Wolves need to overcome Towns’ absence, which extended to 15 games, in order to stay afloat in a crowded race for a gettable No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. They couldn’t do that as they fell 104-99 to Indiana for their third consecutive loss.

The Pacers pulled away in the fourth quarter of a game in which neither team had a lead reach double digits. Domantas Sabonis scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half while Malcolm Brogdon helped carry Indiana to the finish line with 21 points.

Andrew Wiggins struggled again from the field, scoring just 10 points on 4 of 13 shooting while Jarrett Culver led the team with 17 and Keita Bates-Diop added 15 off the bench. Gorgui Dieng had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pacers’ largest leads of the night came in the fourth quarter as Brogdon played the role of closer in scoring 10 points, finding room to operate inside and outside.

Josh Okogie defended Justin Holiday of the Pacers in the first quarter.

The Wolves came out with more burst than they had Monday against Oklahoma City, grabbing a six-point lead after the first quarter. It helped that their shots were falling early. Robert Covington (14 points) hoisted five threes in the first, hitting three of them. Noah Vonleh drilled a three in the final minute to bump up their lead headed into quarter two. It was a productive set for Vonleh and Gorgui Dieng, as the Wolves centers combined for 12 points in the opening 12 minutes. Shabazz Napier added an efficient four assists in six minutes to help make up for a slow start from Wiggins (0-for-3).

– Sabonis’ teammates shot just 11 of 31 in the first half -- and the Wolves were crisp on that end of the floor, and kept their lead at a few possessions throughout the second. They led 59-54 at the half after shooting 57%.

– and then proceeded to block a shot. Indiana grabbed the initial momentum early in the fourth quarter with a 10-2 spurt that allowed the Pacers to equal their biggest lead of the night, five, at 90-85 and force a timeout from Ryan Saunders with 7:22 to play.

Neither team wanted make a move on the other in the minutes following that timeout, with the teams scoring just four points combined over the next 2:51. Thanks to Brogdon, the Pacers increased their lead to eight and kept the Wolves from getting within one possession the rest of the way.