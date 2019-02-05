India-based Mindtree’s acquisition of Magnet360 three years ago apparently is working.

Magnet360, also a Salesforce.com affiliate, has grown from 160 to 450 employees globally, since the approximately $50 million acquisition was announced in January 2016.

Magnet, now part of a division of IT-consultant Mindtree has opened an expanded, 30,000-square foot headquarters in St. Louis Park.

“Magnet locally is about 125 people and we have room for up to 325,” said Magnet360 CEO Matt Meents, who continued as the boss under Mindtree.

“We’ve had about 20 percent annual growth over the last three years,” Meents said. "Companies are investing in digital transformation. Being a Salesforce partner, we have a lot of offerings that help our clients reduce sales-and-marketing cost and help increase sales and ultimately profitably. Our customers buy Salesforce [software] and then we help them implement the strategies.

The local clients include Ecolab, U.S. Bancorp and Best Buy.

Meents said the refurbished headquarters includes a 1,300 foot innovation “garage."

"We feel a lot of great brands came out of a garage," Meents said.

Magnet360 had revenue of $25 million-plus prior to its 2016 acquisition.