A visit by one of the favorites to hoist this season’s Stanley Cup snapped the Wild back to more productive habits amid a recent rut that featured inconsistent, choppy play.

Actually, the test from the Maple Leafs had the potential to be a slump-busting win.

– the first time this season the team has dropped three in a row.

Overall, the Wild has been upended five times in its last seven games.

A throw to the front of the net by Toronto center Nazem Kadri that banked off defenseman Nick Seeler’s stomach and tumbled behind goalie Devan Dubnyk 16 minutes, 40 seconds into the third period was the decisive goal, the second own goal off Seeler in the game.

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen blocked a shot by the Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek

It was an unfortunate ending for the Wild, who were in control for much of the period and secured the equalizer at 9:38 when winger Jason Zucker pounced on a fanned shot by linemate Mikael Granlund, but it also reinforced the theme of the night since the Wild helped stoked the Maple Leafs’ offense on all but one goal.

Barely five minutes into the first, defenseman Matt Dumba was penalized for hooking and one of the NHL’s most potent power plays delivered.

Center Auston Matthews, in just his second game back from a shoulder injury, wired a Mitch Marner pass by Dubnyk from inside the left faceoff circle at 6:06.

That was the Maple Leafs’ lone chance with the man advantage and although the Wild was disciplined the rest of the way, that solo look was enough for Toronto to capitalize.

The Wild’s deficit doubled at 12:19 on an unlucky bounce.

Former Wild winger Tyler Ennis’ centering attempt caromed off Seeler as he dropped to knees to cut down on the shooting angle.

Momentum started to turn in the Wild’s favor before the period ended thanks to center Eric Staal’s 10th goal of the season with 31 seconds left in the frame.

He one-timed a feed from defenseman Ryan Suter by Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen.

The boost from that goal seemed to carry over into the second, as the Wild was the superior team in the period.

With the Maple Leafs looking leaky, giving up a handful of odd-man looks, the Wild converted.

Center Joel Eriksson Ek set up winger Jordan Greenway at 5:17 for a one-timer off the two-on-one rush, this after Zucker couldn’t connect on a Mikael Granlund pass off a similar attack.

That only seemed to ignite the Wild even more, with the team coming close to burying the go-ahead goal on several occasions.

Zucker had a redirect off another Granlund pass get blocked by Andersen; same with a shot by Staal.

Toronto reclaimed the lead on a deflection off winger Zach Hyman’s glove at 14:38.

The sequence was reviewed, but Marner’s point shot grazed off Hyman without any intentional contact by Hyman’s hand.

– especially since it was awarded two power plays.

But the Wild went 0-for-3, getting frustrated by Andersen when it did put pucks on net.

Those blown opportunities, however, didn’t seem to discourage the Wild, with Zucker finally prevailing to even the score at 3.

That perseverance, however, was undermined later in the period.

Hyman added an empty-netter with 56 seconds remaining.

Andersen racked up 38 saves, while Dubnyk had 18.