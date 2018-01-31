Gallery: Esera Tuaolo waited in the side stage area to speak at his Inclusion Party.

Gallery: Rebecca Brunner of season 13 of "The Voice" performed.

Gallery: The crowd cheered for the musicians from season 13 of "The Voice."

Gallery: Esera Tuaolo welcomed the crowd, with MC Rusty Kath, right, at his Inclusion Party at the Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday,

Gallery: Vijay Relan, 15, of Shakopee took a selfie with Teddy Bridgewater during an autograph signing session.

Gallery: Audrey Steffen, 5, of Shakopee posed for a photo in a Green Bay Packers helmet.

Gallery: Super chef finalist Oscar Mons, 9, got help from his sister Fiona, 6, as he served his creation, "Touchdown taco cups," to guests at the Kids Tailgate Party.

Gallery: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey played, posed, and took time to speak with kids at the Kids Tailgate Party.

Gallery: Minnesota Vikings tight end David Morgan signed an autograph for Jack Coleman, 5. He was there with his mother Courtney Coleman of Blaine, MN.

Gallery: Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton was greeted by kids before he addressed the crowd.

Gallery: Cuauhtli Comes Flying, 10, who was with his father Antony Stately of Prior Lake, chose a Seattle Seahawk to paint on his forehead as kids got free face paintings.

Gallery: Minnesota's Viktor the Viking and other MN mascots led kids in a dance at the Kids Tailgate Party.

Gallery: Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen gave a hand to Emilio Rubio, 3, as he lifted mock weights during the Kids Tailgate Party at Target Center, Wednesday. Rubio was there with his father Eduardo Rubio of Blaine, MN.

Esera Tuaolo couldn’t stop smiling at Wednesday night’s “Inclusion Party” in downtown Minneapolis.

Tuaolo, 49, hosted the first such NFL-endorsed party, sponsored by Adidas, aimed at improving the relationship between the league and the LGBT community.

“This isn’t just an NFL party or a LGBTQ party,” the former Vikings defensive tackle said. “It’s a party for everyone.”

Messages of love and inclusivity lined the inside of the Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis, where the event was held. Volunteers wore bright blue “Inclusion” T-shirts and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey led the crowd with a chant of “Hate is wrong” (also the name of Tuaolo’s organization).

For about an hour before Tuaolo and the other contestants from NBC’s “The Voice” started performing, local DJ Shannon Blowtorch spun tracks from Britney Spears to Ginuwine.

Upstairs, surrounded by friends and fans, Tuaolo expressed amazement at the turnout and support.

“This is incredible,” he said.