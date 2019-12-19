‘Ms. Luisa Eats for the Holidays’

Sunday: Writer, director and performer Parker Genné has taken this quirky mix of munching and music to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and to venues in New York and San Francisco. The title character is inspired by Italian opera diva Luisa Tetrazzini, an early-20th-century soprano known for the power of her voice, her love of food and a torrid love life. She is memorialized on many a menu as some savory dishes are named after her, including seafood tetrazzini, made with wine and cheese and served over pasta. Genné’s Luisa, who will be eating holiday-appropriate gingerbread cookies, is the center of a wheel of technically sound but irreverent performers in what is essentially a vaudeville show. There will be music, dance and drag from percussionist Kevin Washington, drag queen Eduardo Mpls, dancer Morgen Chang and Charlie Chaplin clown Kassy Skoretz. “Luisa is this super-interesting character who invites people to fall in love — with other people around them, with food and with themselves,” Genné said. (6 p.m. Sun., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. $8-$10. icehousempls.com.)

Rohan Preston