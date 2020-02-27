Moth

Through March 7: He's not produced much in this country but Declan Greene is one of Australia's top playwrights. His "Moth," like Kenneth Lonergan's "This Is Our Youth," is a macabre comedy/drama about disaffected adolescents. Two friends, an animé buff and a Wiccan, try to get through school, betrayal and maybe the apocalypse in the one-act play, directed by Ben Lohrberg. (7 p.m. Fri.-Mon., Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Mpls. $20, 612-625-8949 or bryantlakebowl.com).

Chris Hewitt