Moth
Through March 7: He's not produced much in this country but Declan Greene is one of Australia's top playwrights. His "Moth," like Kenneth Lonergan's "This Is Our Youth," is a macabre comedy/drama about disaffected adolescents. Two friends, an animé buff and a Wiccan, try to get through school, betrayal and maybe the apocalypse in the one-act play, directed by Ben Lohrberg. (7 p.m. Fri.-Mon., Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Mpls. $20, 612-625-8949 or bryantlakebowl.com).
Chris Hewitt
St. Paul 7-year-old critically hurt after being hit by pickup while getting on school bus in St. Paul
National
Washington approves banning 'gay panic' defense of homicide
A measure prohibiting homicide defendants from claiming a defense that panic brought on by a victim's sexual orientation or gender identity has been passed by lawmakers in Washington state.
National
What's happening: Virus forges on, as world hunts solutions
One by one, more and more countries are reporting cases of the new coronavirus. Governments and doctors on the front lines are scrambling for solutions…
National
The Latest: Warren wants White House adviser on border towns
The Latest on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest (all times local):
TV & Media
Stolen hearse carrying casket recovered after freeway chase
It has all the hallmarks of an only-in-Los Angeles crime: A thief stole a hearse — with a body inside — that went on a wild ride, ending with a chase and a crash on a busy freeway.
Variety
New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin
State and federal health officials are trying to locate everyone who came in contact with a northern California woman believed to be the first in the U.S. to contract the coronavirus with no known connection to travel abroad or other known causes.