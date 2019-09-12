The Looney Lutherans in Young(ish) at Heart
Through Oct. 27: According to the title characters, Jell-O isn’t the only thing that jiggles in this comedy-with-music. The subject is growing old gracefully, or at least humorously, in a three-woman show that features (fake) tips for keeping fit and a visit to a (fake) game show, “What’s in Your Lunchbox?” The show is the latest in a series of comic adventures for the trio, who’ve been performing around the country since 2006. (1 and 7:30 p.m. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Sat., 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville, $30-$38, 800-982-2787 or ticketmaster.com.)
Chris Hewitt
