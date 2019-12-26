‘Cinderella’

Even though it’s about royalty, “Cinderella” aligns closely with our idea of democracy. An ordinary, put-upon girl is transformed into a princess. True, it takes some supernatural doings and her condition is not permanent. But she has an opportunity to love and laugh and live out loud. That may seem like a lot to put on a fairy tale, especially one that the Children’s Theatre has made into a romantic laugh-a-thon. But this production, which features Rajane Katurah and Dwight Leslie as the elegant princess and prince, is a proven winner (2 and 7 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sat.; 2 and 5 p.m. Sun. Ends Jan. 5. Children’s Theatre, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. $15-$80. 612-874-0400).

Rohan Preston