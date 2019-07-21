If you’re going to condemn someone else in politics, or any other walk of life, you should have your own house in order. Speaker Nancy Pelosi learned that the hard way as she violated House rules by accusing President Donald Trump of sending “racist” tweets.

“Every single member of this institution, Democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets,” Pelosi said in teeing up a House resolution to denounce Trump that passed last week largely along party lines.

Speaking of values, House rules say that members may not call a president racist. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., rose to ask the speaker to “rephrase” her comments. She refused, saying the House parliamentarian had approved them in advance. A flurry of conversation followed, with a Democrat even abandoning the chair presiding over the House lest he have to strike the Pelosi’s words from the record.

Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer eventually took the chair to say the speaker’s words were “out of order.” But the Democratic majority then voted 232-190 not to strike Pelosi’s words from the record, and it voted again by a similar margin to override House rules so she wouldn’t be banned from speaking on the House floor for the rest of the day as she should have been when a member’s words are “taken down.”

What a farce. In her zeal to play to the media chorus that Trump is a “racist,” Pelosi violates her own House rules on appropriate speech.

FROM AN EDITORIAL IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL