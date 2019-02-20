Former Gophers football coach Jerry Kill harshly criticized current coach P.J. Fleck during a radio interview Tuesday with Sirius XM, explaining how feelings have changed since they once worked together at Northern Illinois.

“He coached with me, but after that, you know, he changed a lot; I’ll just be honest with you guys,” Kill told A.J. Hawk and Matt Schick.

Fleck spent two seasons coaching under Kill at Northern Illinois before joining Greg Schiano’s staff at Rutgers in 2010.

“People that have known him before -- when he got with Schiano, and just, his personality changed a lot,” Kill said. “And I knew his first wife, and he just changed a bunch.”

In 2012, Fleck became the head coach at Western Michigan at age 32.

“I helped him get the job at Western Michigan, and I just think sometimes the ego gets carried away,” Kill said.

Kill resigned as Gophers coach in 2015 because of health reasons, and his replacement, Tracy Claeys was fired following the 2016 season. Minnesota replaced Claeys with Fleck.

“When he went into Minnesota, and treated the people the way he treated my guys,” Kill said. “And telling them he had to go in and completely change the culture, and it was a bad culture and bad people. You know, he made it sound like we didn’t know what we were doing. And I took it personal.”