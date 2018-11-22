The Wild traded for Los Angeles Kings minor league defenseman Stepan Falkovsky on Wednesday, sending Pavel Jenys to the Kings organization.

Falkovsky, 21, has three goals and three assists in 14 games with the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL. He is a 6-foot-7 native of Minsk, Belarus, who played 44 games for the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign last season. The Kings took him in the seventh round (186th overall) of the 2016 draft.He played junior hockey for the Ottawa 67s.

Jenys was a seventh round pick (199th overall) of the Wild in 2014. He is also in the ECHL, playing with the Allen Americans. He is a native of the Czech Republic who also played in the Ontario Hockey League as a junior.

