Priscilla Briggs

Briggs shoots documentary-esque photographs, always employing an investigative edge. For her new series, “For the Gods,” Briggs traveled to India with her camera, photographing the vast contrasts in economic and environmental realities. “Gated (Pool)” captures an idyllic pool of water surrounded by palm trees and hanging flowers, while in “Beyond the Gate (Toxic Foam)” we see a river overflowing with exactly that. So, what to make of these stark contrasts between rich and poor, within the context of the historically significant caste system and increasing globalization? Briggs raised similar questions in an earlier series of works from China. This exhibition continues those questions, casting them in a different location, with her as an outsider peering in. It leaves the viewer wondering, however: To what end, and why? (Noon-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Rosalux Gallery, 1400 NE. Van Buren St., #195, Mpls. Free. rosaluxgallery.com)

ALICIA ELER