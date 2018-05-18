THE Traveler: John Havelka of Owatonna, Minn.

The scene: The sheep, green landscape and an old mill make this a quintessential view of the Cotswolds, a picturesque rural area of south central England. This was taken in the village of Lower Slaughter.

The Trip: “We rented a car from London and took many deep breaths as I learned to drive on the opposite side of the road,” Havelka wrote in an e-mail. He had traveled to England with his wife, Amy Jo. “I wanted to see Stonehenge, and my wife planned the rest of the journey through the Cotswolds.” The trip included stops at Bourton on the Water, which has a model village of one-ninth size, and Stow on the Wold, with England’s oldest pub. They also climbed Broadway Tower, atop a ridge, to look over the city of Broadway and the British countryside.

Equipment: Havelka used his iPhone to create this photograph after he was struck by the peace and tranquillity of the scene. He encountered it after Amy Jo insisted they make one more stop, at Lower Slaughter, to see this mill, which was built in 1658. When they found it, Havelka joked, “We asked one of the sheep if they could move closer to the mill for the photo.”

