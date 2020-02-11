– The Twins will open the 2020 season with a record team payroll. And if certain players have big seasons, incentive clauses could be triggered that would push that payroll significantly higher.

The latest salary to land on the books is that of righthander Kenta Maeda, who was acquired from the Dodgers. Maeda’s base salary is just $3 million, but includes layers upon layers of incentives.

The Twins have to pay him right off the bat because he’s due a $1 million assignment bonus for being traded and a $125,000 signing bonus.

They are getting $10 million from Los Angeles in the deal, which was wrapped up Monday. Reliever Brusdar Graterol, Class AAA outfielder Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 MLB draft are going to the Dodgers, with the Twins getting Maeda, the money, and 20-year-old Class A catcher Jair Camargo.

The addition of Maeda pushes the Twins payroll to slightly less than $127 million, according to spotrac.com. But that doesn’t include Michael Pineda’s contract. The veteran pitcher is due $10 million but will receive just $7.9 million after serving the final 39 games — during which he’s not paid — of his suspension for testing positive for a banned diuretic.

That puts the Twins at $134.9 million.

They still have seven players with zero to three years of service time to sign, a group that includes Luis Arraez, Jake Cave and Mitch Garver. Spotrac estimates it will take $4 million to sign the group, pushing the Twins payroll to right around $140 million, well above the previous club record of $128 million in 2018.

Performance bonuses can push the payroll even higher. Maeda, third baseman Josh Donaldson and righthander Homer Bailey each have performance bonuses (All-Star Game, MVP, Cy Young, etc.) that are common among veteran contracts. Donaldson would receive $250,000 for winning the AL MVP Award, for instance. Donaldson actually receives some sort of bonus for finishing first through sixth in the voting.

Other incentive clauses could push the Twins payroll over $150 million.

Bailey, who signed a one year $7 million deal, has innings pitched bonuses worth $333,333 at 150, 165 and 185 innings.

Lefthander Rich Hill signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Twins, but has several bonuses tied to starts or innings pitched — such as $1 million for reaching five starts or 25 innings, another $1 million at seven starts or 35 innings, and again at nine starts or 45 innings. In total, he has $9.5 million in incentives; if he returns from elbow surgery in mid-June he has an outside chance to reach 15 starts.

And Maeda has up to $10 million in incentives in each year of his contract, which runs through 2023.

Maeda, Hill and Bailey have the potential, collectively, to earn $20.5 million in incentives. But if they have average to good seasons, the Twins will be on the hook for several million dollars in bonus payments. If Donaldson has another season with 37 home runs and 94 RBI, which he produced last year with Atlanta, he could pick up some bonus money too.

So it makes sense the Twins asked for $10 million as part of the package for Maeda, a 31-year-old entering his fifth major league season.

The draft pick the Twins gave up falls in Competitive Balance Round B between the second and third rounds of the MLB Draft. The competitive balance picks go to a limited number teams because of a formula that considers revenue and low winning percentage. The teams remain the same from 2017-2021 and alternate between Round A (which falls after the first round) and Round B.

The Twins had the final competitive balance pick in 2020. Those picks can be traded only once.

Raley, 25, was acquired from the Dodgers in 2018 at the deadline. The Twins sent Brian Dozier to Los Angeles for second baseman Logan Forsythe and prospects Raley and Devin Smeltzer, who made his major league debut in Minnesota last season by pitching 11 games. After 33 games in Class AAA Rochester last season (.302 with seven homers) the Twins allowed him to play in the Arizona Fall League, where he had three homers and hit .244 in 23 games.