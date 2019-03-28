Five years ago, Mark Andrew was attacked at the Mall of America by three young people who tried to steal his iPhone and left him with a concussion, nine stitches to his face and the loss of several teeth.

On Thursday morning, Andrew, the former chair of the Hennepin County Board, stood outside the Juvenile Justice Center in Minneapolis, hugged one of the three, Deea Elliott, 22, and offered to help her if she needed work or school references.

In a court hearing on Thursday morning, Elliott wept after Andrew urged Hennepin District Judge Juan Hoyos to grant her request to expunge her conviction on one count of first degree aggravated robbery. Elliott, who lives in Minneapolis, told the judge that she was seeking expungement because she was told by job counselors that the criminal record would make it difficult for her to get a job.

A prosecuting attorney urged Hoya to oppose the expungement and the judge, after hearing the testimony, said he would review the case and issue a decision.

"I never felt anger toward her," Andrew told the court. "I felt sad for the kids (who attacked him), I know she had a hard life ... I feel no purpose is served to make it harder or impossible for her to get a job ... I see goodness in her. She is not a bad person. She needs to work. I say to the perpetrator, get your butt in school and don't quit ..."

Andrew, who is also the former chair of the Minnesota DFL Party, was the runner up in the 2013 mayoral election, losing to Betsy Hodges, and had gone to the Mall of American on Dec. 26, 2013 to buy a journal. After he made the purchase, he stopped at a Starbucks cafe for a cup of coffee, put his iPhone on the table, when a male juvenile snatched it. He ran after the youth, and another female juvenile blocked him at the door, and as they wrestled, Elliott began striking him in the head.

He said that over and over, he heard, them saying "I'm going to kill you," with expletives.

Elliott pleaded guilty and at the sentencing hearing in 2014, Andrew pleaded with the judge not to send her to prison but instead require her to graduate on time from high school, get therapy and attend an arts program. The judge agreed to Andrew's proposal, and sentenced her to four years in prison, which he stayed.

Elliott finished her probation a year ago.

The prosecution was handled by the Anoka County Attorney's Office, which was sent the case by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to avoid a conflict of interest. Freeman had supported Andrew in the mayoral election.

Anoka Assistant County Attorney Andrew Loosetold Hoyos he opposed expungement, citing a petty misdemeanor conviction of Elliott for marijuana possession in January.