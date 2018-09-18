In Dan Bailey

• The 30-year-old kicked for Dallas from 2011-2017

• Converted 88.2 percent of field-goal attempts and 99.3 percent of PATs

• Named to 2015 Pro Bowl

• Has career-long field goal of 56 yards (2014, 2016, 2017)

out Daniel Carlson

• The 23-year-old was the highest-drafted kicker (fifth round, 167th overall)

in Vikings history

• Made one of four field-goal attempts and six of six PATs

• At Auburn, was the SEC's all-time leading scorer

• Was a three-time second-team All-America pick