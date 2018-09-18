In Dan Bailey
• The 30-year-old kicked for Dallas from 2011-2017
• Converted 88.2 percent of field-goal attempts and 99.3 percent of PATs
• Named to 2015 Pro Bowl
• Has career-long field goal of 56 yards (2014, 2016, 2017)
out Daniel Carlson
• The 23-year-old was the highest-drafted kicker (fifth round, 167th overall)
in Vikings history
• Made one of four field-goal attempts and six of six PATs
• At Auburn, was the SEC's all-time leading scorer
• Was a three-time second-team All-America pick
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
BOXSCORE: Twins 6, Detroit 1
The Twins opened a three-game series against Ron Gardenhire and the Tigers.
Twins
Kohl Stewart shines, Eddie Rosario injured as Twins beat Detroit 6-1
Eddie Rosario homered in the first inning, but had to leave in the fourth because of an injury.
Twins
Twins beat Tigers 6-1 behind 6 sharp innings from Stewart
Kohl Stewart pitched six solid innings for Minnesota, and Eddie Rosario homered before leaving with an injury in the Twins' 6-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.
Twins
Orioles fall to Blue Jays 5-0, tie 1988 team with 107 losses
The Baltimore Orioles lost their 107th game, tied for most in a season since their arrival in 1954, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 Monday night.
Vikings
Scoggins: Spielman had no choice but to move on from Carlson
It always seemed like a risk to go with a rookie kicker on a star-laden team, and Daniel Carlson ended up having no chance to survive his horrible Week 2.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.