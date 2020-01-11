– Mike Zimmer described playoff football this week as “big-boy football.”

The Vikings got a big ol’ dose of big-boy football on Saturday.

The CliffsNotes version: One team ran the ball at will. One team ran into a wall. Over and over and over.

There was nothing fancy about the demolition that took place at Levi’s Stadium. The San Francisco 49ers flexed their muscle and went old school in steamrolling the Vikings 27-10 to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

The better team won. The more physical team won. Pretty straightforward stuff.

Statistical comparisons become lopsided in blowouts, but one stat told the story of this one-sided affair more than all others: The 49ers rushed for 186 yards. The Vikings rushed for 21.

Ballgame. Season over.

The 49ers left no doubt whatsoever why they are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 49ers and Vikings ranked No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, in the NFL in rushing attempts this season, but this was a mismatch of the highest order.

One sequence painted the picture in sobering detail.

Leading 17-10 in the third quarter, the 49ers got the ball back on a Richard Sherman interception at the Vikings’ 44-yard line.

The 49ers started with a run. Then another. And again.

The Vikings couldn’t stop them. So the 49ers kept handing the ball off to their trio of running backs.

Eight times in a row. Eight!

The final one felt like air rushing out of the Vikings season. Tevin Coleman’s 2-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to double digits, the equivalent of a sports car zooming away at the red light while the Vikings offense sat there idling.

The Vikings managed 15 yards rushing through three quarters. Eight carries for 15 yards and zero rushing first downs.

The game plan was a broken record. Run Dalvin Cook, get stopped, punt after a three-and-out.

Through three quarters, the 49ers ran twice as many plays as the Vikings, 54 to 27. The edge in time of possession could be figured out simply by looking at the Vikings defensive players. They were gassed. They spent the entire game on the field.

As predicted during the week, the game would be won in the trenches. It was. Decisively.

San Francisco’s defensive line lived up to its billing as the best in the business. The Vikings offensive line failed to duplicate its stout performance against the New Orleans Saints last week. The 49ers focused on shutting down Cook, and the Vikings had no Plan B.

The 49ers offensive line won its matchup, too. Their running backs had lanes to burst through all game long. Every run seemingly yielded 5 yards or better.

The Vikings’ game plan was extremely conservative, but I’m not sure coaching could overcome the difference in talent between the teams.

The Vikings were lucky to trail only 14-10 at halftime. The offense did nothing other than a 41-yard touchdown catch by Stefon Diggs. The defense had trouble stopping the run or pass. The Vikings were gifted three points on Eric Kendricks’ interception of Jimmy Garoppolo’s terrible pass at the end of the half.

Being overmatched to this degree should cause of some organizational soul-searching. The defense showed its age. The offense had no creativity or firepower.

The Vikings were good enough to be a playoff team and win a game, but the 49ers reside in a different weight class. That’s a tough fact to accept. But there was little doubt about which sideline had the superior team.

