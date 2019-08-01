– The Twins were only three outs away Thursday. They were three outs from a sweep of the Marlins, a 6-1 road trip and a flight to the Twin Cities with a fairly well-rested and in form pitching staff for games against the Royals, Braves and Indians.

They will settle for a 5-2 road trip after their 5-4, 12-inning loss to the Marlins but will head home with their starting rotation in a good groove.

“I think our starters have done a nice job over the course of the last week and put us in a good spot where we have not had to overuse our bullpen really,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Our guys have pitched but I don’t think they’ve pitched too much.”

The only thing that might have backfired was removing Jose Berrios after seven stellar innings — on 81 pitches — on Wednesday. The game got a little sideways in the ninth inning when Sean Poppen gave up a grand slam and Taylor Rogers was needed to finish that game out. When San Dyson struggled in the ninth inning in his Twins debut Thursday and had to come out, Baldelli had to use Rogers for a third consecutive game.

If the rotation maintains its current form, those nights will be rare.

Twins righthander Michael Pineda continued his run of strong outings, holding Miami to one run over six innings on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Over his last nine starts, Pineda has posted a 2.72 ERA to lower his season ERA to 4.15.

Twins starting pitchers posted a 2.01 ERA on the road trip and logged quality starts in six of the seven games. That will take pressure off of the bullpen in most cases. The rotation is in good shape as the Twins open a 10-game homestand against the Royals, Braves and Indians on Friday.

Pineda felt that Thursday’s loss will be easy to bounce back from.

“We have a great rotation and we have a great team, so sometimes we have a bad game or whatever it is, “ he said. “But this is how baseball works. I believe in my team and I know this is a really good team and we are going to play better tomorrow and we are going to win.”

Roster crunch coming

C.J. Cron is set to be activated from the injured list during the weekend series against the Royals. While the Twins will welcome Cron back with open arms, they won’t welcome the dilemma that comes with it.

With Cron recovered from right thumb inflammation, the Twins will be as healthy as they have been in several weeks. Only Willians Astudillo (left oblique) and Lamonte Wade (right thumb) will remain on the IL, and they are long-term injuries. But the Twins will have to make room on the 25-man roster for Cron, and their four-man bench looks to be filled. On Thursday, Marwin Gonzalez, Jonathan Schoop, Mitch Garver and Nelson Cruz were on the bench. Ehire Adrianza, who started at first, is too valuable of a utility player to let go and is out of options. Luis Arraez has made himself too valuable of a hitter to send down.

It points to the Twins sending one of their 13 pitchers down and going with 12 arms as long as they can.

Also, Baldelli’s daily lineup decisions will become even tougher with all of his first choice players at his disposal. But a couple players who deserve to play more will have to sit out games as Baldelli juggles his deep roster.

“Basically it’s a full type of situation that we are going to have to manage,” Baldelli said, “and we will just do it.”

Etc.

• Max Kepler hit his 30th homer of the season Thursday, adding to a career high. He reached 30 home runs in 108 games, sixth fastest in club history. Harmon Killebrew has the five fastest, including the club-record 81 games in 1964.