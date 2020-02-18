Racist graffiti has been spray-painted on garage doors in north Minneapolis’ Jordan neighborhood, images of which quickly spread on social media on Monday.

The images shown on Facebook and Nextdoor, the neighborhood-based social media app, depicted the same message left at two locations. In each case, a racial slur was used, followed by the words “don’t vote.”

A reporter saw the graffiti on a garage in an alley behind the 2700 block of N. Russell Avenue. Social media postings suggested another nearby garage was also tagged.

No arrests had been announced as of Monday afternoon.

A department spokesman said police were aware of the reports, but hadn’t noticed a pattern. He said that he had no further information because the department’s records unit was closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.