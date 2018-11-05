Minnesota’s first Somali-American state representative is aiming to make history as the country’s first Somali-American elected to Congress, representing Minneapolis and surrounding cities, including Edina, Richfield and Golden Valley.

State Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, is favored to win election to the Fifth District seat that’s been held by Democrats since the early 1960s — most recently by U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, who opted to run for state attorney general this year. She faces Republican Jennifer Zielinski, who works as a clinical specialist for Allina Health.

Omar, a vocal advocate for single-payer health care, tighter gun restrictions and more expansive immigration policies, has captured national attention because of her life story as a refugee who made her way into elected office. She’s also been a frequent target of critics who have questioned her use of campaign funds and marriage and immigration history. Omar has strongly rejected all allegations of impropriety.

Zielinski is supportive of last year’s Republican tax cuts, wants to enforce current immigration laws — but supports a legal path to citizenship for people who enter the country illegally — and says she wouldn’t vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act if Congress does not come up with a better solution.

